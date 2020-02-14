Entertainment News Roundup: The real-life sights of South Korea's Oscar-winning 'Parasite'; Arizona urge to change in climate fight and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Inequality tour: The real-life sights of South Korea's Oscar-winning 'Parasite'

From the houses to the noodles, South Korea's Oscar winning movie "Parasite" tells its story of a suffocating class struggle through the sights and smells of Seoul. "Parasite" made history as the first non-English language movie to win the Oscar for best picture on Sunday, prompting South Korean social media to erupt in celebration.

Model Arizona Muse urges fashion industry to change in climate fight

Model Arizona Muse urged the fashion industry to become more environmentally sustainable and use its power to help combat climate change, as she joined forces with campaign group Extinction Rebellion ahead of London Fashion Week. The London event launches on Friday, the second leg of a month-long catwalk season which takes in New York, Milan and Paris. Muse, 31, has made a video for Extinction Rebellion and both want to use the shows to raise awareness.

Standard poodle crowned top dog in finale of Westminster Kennel Club show

A standard poodle named Siba was crowned "Best in Show" at the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Tuesday, taking home the grand prize in the most prestigious competition for pure-bred canines in the United States. Just shy of four years old, the graceful black female from Northampton, Pennsylvania triumphed over crowd favorites Daniel the golden retriever and Bono the Havanese at the grand finale of the three-day event at Madison Square Garden, her crown of tall black fluff bobbing as she loped around the ring.

Actor Jussie Smollett charged again related to alleged staging of hate crime

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was charged on Tuesday in a six-count felony indictment accusing him of staging a phony hate crime in Chicago, nearly a year after similar charges were abruptly dismissed by local prosecutors. The indictment, capping a five-month special prosecutor's probe, accuses Smollett, who is black and openly gay, of making four separate false reports to Chicago police related to his account of being the victim of a violent hate crime.

Bill Wyman's Rolling Stones audition amp goes up for auction

Former Rolling Stones bass guitarist Bill Wyman is selling off part of his vast archive of music memorabilia, including the 1962 amplifier that helped him clinch his audition for the British rock band. Wyman, 83, who quit the Stones in 1993, is auctioning more than 1,000 items from a personal collection of instruments, stage clothes, and Rolling Stones memorabilia that forms one of the biggest archives of the band's more than 50-year career, Julien's Auctions said on Thursday.

Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti

British street artist Banksy is thought to have given a Valentine's Day gift to his home town of Bristol in western England with the appearance of a new mural showing a small girl with a catapult and a splatter of red flowers. Banksy - whose identity is not publicly known - has not confirmed that the artwork is his. He often uses Instagram to claim ownership of his works but has yet to do so this time. His agent did not respond to Reuters' request for confirmation.

Goldman Sachs is lining up Prince Harry for its interview series: CNBC

Goldman Sachs is in discussions to feature Prince Harry as a guest speaker for its online interview series "Talks at GS", CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2020/02/12/goldman-sachs-is-lining-up-prince-harry-for-online-interview-series.html?__source=twitter on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter. He will likely want to speak about two issues of personal interest: mental health and the needs of military veterans, the report added.

Weinstein's lawyer assails accusers' credibility in NY rape trial closing argument

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein on Thursday took aim at the credibility of the women accusing the former movie producer of sexual assault and urged jurors in the closing arguments of his New York trial to acquit him. The prosecution "wove a sinister tale of a man who searched out his victims by putting them through a series of tests," but that story was not supported by evidence, said Weinstein's lawyer Donna Rotunno.

Harvey Weinstein will not testify at his New York rape trial, defense rests case

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein will not testify in his own defense at his rape trial, his lawyers said on Tuesday as they rested their case. Outside the presence of the jury, one of Weinstein's lawyers told Justice James Burke that Weinstein would not be taking the stand in the trial that began in New York on Jan. 6 and is a milestone in the #MeToo movement.

