REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

  14-02-2020
  14-02-2020
China’s coronavirus outbreak showed no sign of peaking with health authorities on Friday reporting more than 5,000 new cases, while passengers on a cruise ship blocked from five countries due to virus fears finally disembarked in Cambodia.

MIDEAST-CRISIS-CONGRESS/ Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit Iran war making ability

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Thursday to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to wage war against Iran, rebuking him weeks after a strike against an Iranian military commander and Tehran’s retaliation raised fears of broader regional conflict. U.S.

China-health-usa-discrimination/ Fake flyers and face-mask fear: California fights coronavirus discrimination

A flyer in Los Angeles’ Carson area, with a fake seal of the World Health Organization, tells residents to avoid Asian-American businesses like Panda Express because of a coronavirus outbreak. A Los Angeles middle schooler is beaten and hospitalized after students say he is as an Asian-American with coronavirus. USA-TRUMP-WALL/

Trump administration taking $3.8 billion more from military for Mexico border wall WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department sent Congress a request to shift nearly $4 billion from the military budget to pay for a wall on the border with Mexico, a central promise of President Donald Trump’s campaign for the White House four years ago and bid this year for a second term.

BUSINESS USA-HUAWEI-TECH-INDICTMENT/

U.S. accuses Huawei of stealing trade secrets, assisting Iran NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Thursday accused Huawei of stealing trade secrets and helping Iran track protesters in its latest indictment against the Chinese company, escalating the U.S. battle with the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker.

AMAZON-COM-PENTAGON/ Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsoft's Pentagon contract work

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday granted Amazon.com Inc’s request to temporarily halt the U.S. Department of Defense and Microsoft Corp from moving forward on an up-to-$10 billion cloud computing deal that Amazon says reflected undue influence by President Donald Trump. ENTERTAINMENT

FRANCE-FILM/ Leadership of 'French Oscars' resigns amid Polanski controversy

PARIS (Reuters) - The management of the “French Oscars” resigned en masse on Thursday after weeks of controversy centered on director Roman Polanski, whose latest film “An Officer and a Spy” leads nominations ahead of the 2020 awards ceremony. MUSIC-EILISH-BOND/

Billie Eilish releases theme to forthcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die' LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish, fresh off her big Grammy Awards victory and an Oscar night performance, has released her much-anticipated official theme song to the forthcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die.”

SPORTS GOLF-GENESIS/

Kuchar leads, Woods five back at Riviera Tournament host Tiger Woods had little time to fine tune his game ahead of the Genesis Open but that did not stop him from making a hot start with an eagle at the first hole in the opening round in Los Angeles on Thursday.

SOCCER-ASIA/ Soccer: China coach lauds team's bravery amid coronavirus chaos

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The coach of the Chinese women’s soccer team has praised the “strong hearts” of his players after they emerged undefeated from an Olympic qualifying tournament in Australia despite their preparations being thrown into chaos by the coronavirus. UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/FACTBOX-MOVIES (FACTBOX)

FACTBOX-How powerful was Harvey Weinstein? His film legacy paints a picture At the heart of Harvey Weinstein’s New York rape trial is a power dynamic between a producer of some of the biggest culture-defining films of the past 20 years and two women accusers. The power Weinstein had in Hollywood is reflected by the volume of films he produced through his two companies, Miramax and The Weinstein Company.

14 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Prosecutor to deliver closing argument in Weinstein rape trial Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi is scheduled to deliver her closing argument in former movie producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial in Manhattan.

14 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT USA-CRIME/CULT

Seagram heiress Clare Bronfman to be sentenced in New York sex cult case Seagram heiress Clare Bronfman is scheduled to be sentenced after pleading guilty to crimes related to her role in Nxivm, a cult whose leader was convicted of sex trafficking last year. The case is before U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn.

14 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

RBS-RESULTS/ Royal Bank of Scotland reports full-year results

Royal Bank of Scotland reports full-year results, with new CEO Alison Rose set to announce a new strategy for the taxpayer-backed bank amid pressure from investors to pare back under-performing investment bank NatWest Markets. 14 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

BRITAIN-BOE/CARNEY (PIX) (TV) Reuters interview with Bank of England Governor Mark Carney

Mark Carney gives an interview to Reuters, a month before standing down as Bank of England governor, about the outlook for Britain's economy, Brexit and climate change. 14 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-FED/MESTER Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks on "payments modernization"

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on "Payments Modernization" before the "Fourth Annual Financial Literacy Day" hosted by the Global Interdependence Center, in Sarasota, Fla. 14 Feb 11:45 ET / 16:45 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY KENYA-HEALTH/ (PIX)

Lenders cheered as Kenya binged on medical equipment. Did patients get help? Kenya won praise from international lenders like the World Bank for launching Africa's biggest public-private healthcare programme, an unprecedented seven-year scheme to spend hundreds of millions of dollars leasing medical equipment from foreign firms. But five years on, high tech machines are lying idle in more than a third of the hospitals that received them, according to data from the Ministry of Health and the doctors' union.

14 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT SOUTHKOREA-VIRTUALREALITY/REUNION (TV)

How VR helped a grieving mother meet her deceased daughter Virtual Reality (VR) technology helps a mother reunite with her seven-year-old daughter who died in 2016 from an unnamed disease. A documentary filmed by South Korea's broadcaster MBC shows an emotional journey of the VR reunion.

14 Feb 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ETHIOPIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) Ethiopia’s electoral board to hold a media briefing ahead of election

Ethiopia’s electoral board is scheduled to brief the media ahead of a national poll tentatively set for Aug. 16. The election will be a key test for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who has eased political restrictions since coming to power in 2018. 14 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/TOKYO (TV) IOC and TOKYO 2020 organising committee hold joint press conference

The IOC and TOKYO 2020 organising committee hold a joint news conference and are likely to talk about the impact of the novel coronavirus on the summer Olympics. Speakers include John Coates, Chairman of Coordination Commission for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad Tokyo 2020 and Yoshiro Mori President, Tokyo 2020. 14 Feb 02:20 ET / 07:20 GMT

USA-LABOR/PPI Dept. of Labor issues annual revisions and new seasonal factors to its Producer Price Index

Dept. of Labor issues annual revisions and new seasonal factors to its Producer Price Index covering 2015-2019. 14 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

UKRAINE-USA/SENATORS (PIX) (TV) Three U.S. senators to meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy

Three U.S. senators Ron Johnson, John Barrasso and Chris Murphy will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kiev, seeking to reinforce the importance of his country as a strategic U.S. ally after he found himself at the center of President Donald Trump's acrimonious impeachment trial. 14 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE GERMANY-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV)

Munich Security Conference opens Munich Security Conference opens, bringing together foreign and defence ministers and security experts from around the globe for the annual gathering.

14 Feb 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

VALENTINES-DAY/AFGHANISTAN (PIX) (TV) Kabul fashion show to crown Mr. and Ms. Valentine

A special fashion show, featuring one foreign and two local brands, in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, is to award two top models with the title of Mr. and Ms. Valentine. Celebrating Valentine's Day has a small but growing take-up in the conservative society where it is a distraction from the challenges stemming from years of war and daily violence. 14 Feb 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

SPORTS BASKETBALL-NBA-ALLSTAR/HALL OF FAME

Basketball Hall of Fame news conference to be held in Chicago Finalists to basketball's Hall of Fame to be named during the NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago. The late Kobe Bryant is expected to be named as one of the finalists.

14 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

