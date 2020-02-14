Israeli missile attack on Syria kills 7 fighters: monitor
A missile attack launched from Israel on military targets near Damascus overnight killed three Syrian and four Iranian fighters, a war monitor said Friday.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes on the Damascus airport area had killed at least three Syrian soldiers and four members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
