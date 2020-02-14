Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong stocks end week higher as virus deaths fall

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 14:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 14:22 IST
Hong Kong stocks end week higher as virus deaths fall
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong stocks edged up on Friday, as the daily death and infection tolls in the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak returned to lower levels, following a dramatic spike the previous day.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 0.3% at 27,815.60, up 1.5% week-on-week. The index also rose last week. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.3%.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.1%, the IT sector dipped 0.8%, the financial sector ended 0.5% higher and the property sector gained 1%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Techtronic Industries Co Ltd, which gained 2.5%, while the biggest loser was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, which fell 2.6%.

** The daily death toll in Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the coronavirus outbreak, halved and the number of new cases dropped from a record posted the day before.

** But with the number of new cases at over 5,000 on Friday, the epidemic showed no signs of peaking. Passengers on a cruise ship blocked from five countries due to virus fears finally disembarked in Cambodia.

** The Chinese economy will grow at its slowest rate since the financial crisis in the current quarter, according to a Reuters poll of economists who said the downturn will be short-lived if the outbreak is contained.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index and the blue-chip CSI300 index marked the first weekly gain in four as new infections slowed in Hubei province.

. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.2%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.6%.

** About 1.45 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.62 billion.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 23.73% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul asks who benefitted from Pulwama strike, BJP calls him LeT and Jaish sympathiser

The Pulwama terror attack was at the center of a bitter war of words between the opposition and the BJP on Friday with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asking who benefitted from the strike and the ruling party accusing him of being a known sym...

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares scale record even as coronavirus shows no signs of peaking

European shares touched record highs on Friday as investors digested whether Chinas coronavirus outbreak would cause long-lasting damage to the global economy. Europes broad Euro STOXX 600 clawed up 0.1 to follow Asian markets higher in cho...

Shipping Min, KoPT conducting infra study of 4 northeast LCS

A joint team of the Ministry of Shipping and Kolkata Port Trust has undertaken a study of theinfrastructure of four Land Custom Stations LCS of the north eastern region for transportation of goods from Chittagong andMongla ports in Banglade...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares aim for second week of gains amid virus scare

Asian shares inched higher on Friday, on course to post the second straight week of gains, helped by hopes governments will make provisions to soften the impact on their economies from the coronavirus epidemic.European shares are expected t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020