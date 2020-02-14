Hong Kong pledges $605 mln as city fights to contain spread of virus
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam pledged HK$4.7 billion ($605 million) on Friday to the city's Hospital Authority as it grapples to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Lam, the former British colony's most unpopular leader since it returned to Chinese control in 1997, also announced measures to try to alleviate the burden on businesses and residents already hit by months of anti-government protests.
