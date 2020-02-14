Russian soldier rolls out tanks for romantic manoeuvre

A Russian soldier has pulled out all the stops to propose to his girlfriend, with his fellow officers maneuvering 16 tanks to surround the couple in a heart shape. The high-octane romantic stunt was filmed in a video published by the defense ministry on Friday, Valentine's Day.

As snow fell, the T-72B3 tanks rolled into position on the Alabino training ground outside Moscow. Lieutenant Denis Kazantsev led his long-term partner Alexandra Kopytova into the center as she held her hands over her eyes, the defense ministry's TV channel Zvezda reported.

Kazantsev, a platoon commander, went down on bended knee, holding a bunch of red roses. "We've been together for a very long time. We've stood the test of time and distance. Marry me!" he said as his girlfriend nodded silently. He then put a ring on her finger.

"I still don't understand what's going on," Kopytova told a television reporter at the scene. "It's very unexpected." The tanks used for the romantic manoeuvre also take part in the annual Victory Parade on Red Square, Zvezda reported.

"No one has ever seen such a large-scale proposal," its reporter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.