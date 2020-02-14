Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nurturing violent actors a dangerous policy: Pak media after Hafiz Saeed's conviction

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 19:10 IST
Nurturing violent actors a dangerous policy: Pak media after Hafiz Saeed's conviction
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Prominent Pakistani newspapers on Friday said there is a growing realization within the government and security establishment that nurturing violent actors like Hafiz Saeed was a dangerous policy and the time has come to put an end to their activities. Several dailies have hailed the 11-year sentence handed out to the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind and JuD chief in two terror financing cases by the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore on Wednesday.

The verdict against Saeed and his close aide Zafar Iqbal comes four days ahead of the crucial meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) from February 16 to 21 in Paris where Pakistan will present its case to get itself off the Grey List. The Dawn newspaper in its editorial on Friday said: "It is a major development as Pakistan tries to dismantle the active militant infrastructure."

It said that there is a growing realization in the government and security establishment that nurturing or ignoring such violent actors was a dangerous policy and that the time had come to put an end to their activities. "Using such proxies has brought nothing but problems for Pakistan, with the UN listing Saeed as a terrorist," the leading Pakistani daily said.

The paper said that LeT/JuD has also contributed to instability within the country. "This organization (LeT/JuD) has maintained links with the Afghan Taliban and Al Qaeda, as well as with elements that evolved into the Punjabi Taliban. Considering these precedents, it can only be welcomed that Saeed has been sent to prison," it said.

"While the mistakes of the past cannot be undone, a new course can surely be charted by ensuring that no armed groups espousing violence within or outside the country are allowed to operate in Pakistan." The News International writes: "Sentencing Saeed has not been an easy task, as evidence and incontrovertible testimonies have been hard to come by. With weak prosecution and ill-prepared cases, Saeed and his alleged accomplices were unlikely to be found guilty as charged."

"We do not know how long he will remain behind bars this time around and how long it will be before Pakistan is asked to try him on the more serious terrorist allegations against him and the others accused of acting alongside him," it says. The Express Tribune noted that the cases built against Saeed were strong.

Daily Times in its editorial said "The conviction of Saeed and his aide Iqbal is a corrective step, and this must continue until all other militant wings, accused of using Pakistani soil for their activities home and abroad, are dealt with according to the law." "The verdict will send positive vibes to the world. Conviction of Hafiz Saeed and his associate is an important step forward – both toward holding LeT accountable for its crimes, and for Pakistan in meeting its international commitments to combat terrorist financing," it said.

Indian government sources in New Delhi on Thursday said the efficacy of Pakistan's decision to send Saeed to jail remains to be seen as it came just days ahead of FATF's review on Islamabad's action against terror networks operating from the country. The FATF in October last decided to keep Pakistan on its 'Grey List' for its failure to curb funneling of funds to terror groups like LeT and JeM.

If not removed off the list by April, Pakistan may move to a blacklist of countries that face severe economic sanctions, such as Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

AfDB report: Cocoa represents 15 pct GDP, over 50 pct Côte d’Ivoire’s exports

A new report released by the African Development Bank on Friday in Abidjan reveals that cocoa production in Cte dIvoire represents 15 percent of gross domestic product and over 50 percent of the countrys exports.The African Development Bank...

Provide healthy & safe environment to Dwarka residents: HC to SDMC, DDA

The Delhi High Court has directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation SDMC and DDA to provide a healthy and safe environment to residents of Dwarka sub-city. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar ordered the SDMC a...

Traffic advisory issued for CM's swearing-in ceremony

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for February 16 when the chief minister of Delhi will be sworn in, officials said on Friday. The ceremony is scheduled at the Ramlila Ground here on Sunday and traffic regulation will be in pla...

Srei Infra Finance Q3 net falls 34 pc to Rs 60 cr

Srei Infrastructure Finance on Friday reported a 34.4 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 60 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 91.41 crore during the corresponding Octob...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020