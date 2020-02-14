Left Menu
Third Indian quarantined on Diamond Princess tests positive for COVID-19

One more Indian quarantined on Diamond Princess Cruise Ship tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, taking the total numbers of Indian nationals infected with the disease to three.

  • ANI
  • Tokyo
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 19:48 IST
  • Created: 14-02-2020 19:48 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

One more Indian quarantined on Diamond Princess Cruise Ship tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, taking the total numbers of Indian nationals infected with the disease to three. Infected individuals have been taken to hospitals for further treatment. Their health conditions have been confirmed to be stable and improving.

The Embassy of India in Tokyo said, in a statement that it has contacted all three Indian nationals who had tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently receiving treatment at medical facilities. The embassy is also in constant contact with the relevant Japanese authorities to ensure the well-being of all Indian nationals on-board the ship.

Japanese authorities have confirmed that they are following the designated health protocols. At least 218 people on the ship have tested positive out of 3711 persons on-board (including 2666 guests and 1045 crew members) as of Friday. Among all, 132 crew members and six passengers are Indian nationals.

The Embassy of India in Tokyo has reached out to the Indian nationals (crew members and passengers) through emails and telephone calls and has explained to them about the quarantine regulations of Japanese authorities. Many of them have responded and expressed their understanding. The embassy has been in constant touch with the ship management company and the employer of the six passengers for appropriate facilitation.

As per information available with the Indian embassy in Tokyo, no other Indian national onboard Diamond Princess Cruise ship has developed any symptoms of infection. The Japanese government announced on 13 February 2020 that passengers age 80 or older will be given the option to disembark the ship if they test negative for COVID-19. (ANI)

