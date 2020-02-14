New virus has infected more than 64,000 people globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 64,000 people globally. The World Health Organisation has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it. The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Friday in Beijing: — Mainland China: 1,380 deaths among 63,851 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.

— Hong Kong: 56 cases, 1 death — Macao: 10

— Japan: 259, including 218 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death — Singapore: 67 — Thailand: 33

— South Korea: 28 — Malaysia: 19

— Taiwan: 18 — Vietnam: 16

— Germany: 16 — United States: 15. Separately, one US citizen died in China — Australia: 14

— France: 11 — United Kingdom: 9

— United Arab Emirates: 8 — Canada: 7

— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death — India: 3 — Italy: 3

— Russia: 2 — Spain: 2

— Belgium: 1 — Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1 — Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1 — Finland: 1.

