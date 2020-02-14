Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-U.S., Taliban reach violence reduction pact that could lead to U.S. withdrawal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 23:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 23:01 IST
UPDATE 2-U.S., Taliban reach violence reduction pact that could lead to U.S. withdrawal
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The United States has reached agreement with the Taliban on a weeklong reduction of violence that could lead to a U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a senior administration official said on Friday.

The official told reporters at a security conference in Munich the seven-day reduction of violence agreement had yet to begin. The announcement followed a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during the conference on Friday. It came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said there was a "good chance" of reaching an agreement with the Taliban on a reduction of U.S. troops nearly two decades after the U.S.-led invasion.

An agreement that leads to a major U.S. troop withdrawal could be a political boost for Trump, who has repeatedly promised to stop "endless wars" as he seeks re-election in November. The senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the reduction of violence agreement covers the entire country and also applies to Afghan forces, even though the Afghan government has been excluded from the talks between the United States and Taliban in Qatar.

"The reduction of violence agreement is very specific. It's nationwide and it includes the Afghans," said the official, adding that it applies to "everything. Roadside bombs, suicide bombs, rocket attacks is all written out."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Moeen stars as England post 204-7 in 2nd T20

Durban South Africa, Feb 14 AFP Moeen Ali hit a remarkable 39 off 11 balls as England thrashed 79 off the last five overs of their innings in the second Twenty20 international against South Africa at Kingsmead on Friday. England made 204 fo...

Bouwmeester has procedure to normalize heart's rhythm

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester underwent a procedure to implant a cardioverter defibrillator, the team said Friday. The device restores the hearts normal rhythm.Bouwmeester collapsed Tuesday on the team bench during a road game ...

There has been total transparency in Central Vista revamp project: Puri

Amid concerns raised by architects and activists over the governments revamp plan for the Central Vista in the national capital, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said there has been total transparency in the project and the archi...

UPDATE 1-Canada's Trudeau demands from Iran independent probe into downed airliner

Canadas Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had impressed upon Irans foreign minister on Friday that a complete and independent investigation into the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane in January had to be carried out.The promi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020