Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global security conversations should hear India's views: Jaishankar says in Germany

  • PTI
  • |
  • Munich
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 23:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 23:19 IST
Global security conversations should hear India's views: Jaishankar says in Germany
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that global security conversations should hear the views of India as he arrived here in Germany for the prestigious Munich Security Conference. Jaishankar, who is here for the conference, is expected to outline India's views on several issues of global concern and meet the world leaders attending the meet.

On Friday, he met US' Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft and Wolfgang Ischinger, chairman of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) ahead of the meet. "Delighted to receive Ambassador Kelly Craft @USAmbUN. Working closely on global issues is an integral part of our strategic partnership with the US," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"Began Munich Security Conference by meeting Chairman @MunSecConf @ischinger. Important that global security conversations should hear the views of India. Look forward to an interesting two days #MSC2020," the minister said. Jaishankar also met David Zalkaliani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia and Defence Minister of Portugal Joao Cravinho.

Jaishankar had a "good conversation" with his Georgian counterpart and discussed greater cooperation in business, education, and connectivity. His meeting with the Defence Minister of Portugal came in the backdrop of Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa's visit to India.

"Appreciate Portugal's strong support for expanding India-EU ties," he said. The minister also met his Lithuanian counterpart Linas Linkevicius and had "warm conversation" with him.

"Much unrealized potential in our ties. Have accepted his invitation to visit Vilnius," Jaishankar said in another tweet. The MSC, being held here from February 14-16, is the world's leading forum for debate on international security policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Egypt confirms first coronavirus case, says affected person is a foreigner

Egypt confirmed on Friday its first coronavirus case and said the affected person was a foreigner who had been put into isolation in hospital.The health ministry said in a statement it had immediately informed the World Health Organization ...

Moeen stars as England post 204-7 in 2nd T20

Durban South Africa, Feb 14 AFP Moeen Ali hit a remarkable 39 off 11 balls as England thrashed 79 off the last five overs of their innings in the second Twenty20 international against South Africa at Kingsmead on Friday. England made 204 fo...

Bouwmeester has procedure to normalize heart's rhythm

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester underwent a procedure to implant a cardioverter defibrillator, the team said Friday. The device restores the hearts normal rhythm.Bouwmeester collapsed Tuesday on the team bench during a road game ...

There has been total transparency in Central Vista revamp project: Puri

Amid concerns raised by architects and activists over the governments revamp plan for the Central Vista in the national capital, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said there has been total transparency in the project and the archi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020