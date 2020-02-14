Pak court upholds death penalty for nine terrorists involved in attacking military convoy
The Sindh High Court in Pakistan has upheld the death sentence of nine terrorists for carrying out an attack on security forces in 2004 in which 10 people, including six army personnel, were killed. An anti-terrorism court had awarded the death penalties to 11 suspected militants in February, 2006. But all of them had appealed against the verdict.
When the case came up for hearing on Friday in Karachi before a 10-member bench of the Sindh High Court, it upheld the death sentence awarded to nine accused in the attack on the convoy of a top commander near the Clifton Bridge in Karachi. Ten people, including six army personnel and three policemen, were killed in the attack carried out by a banned militant outfit.
The court upheld the death sentences of nine convicts and acquitted two accused in the attack. Taliban Commander Nek Muhammad who had allegedly masterminded the deadly attack was killed in 2004 in North Waziristan during a military operation.
