REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 15-02-2020 11:30 IST
  • |
  Created: 15-02-2020 11:30 IST
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL CHINA-HEALTH-TOLL/

China sees 2,641 new coronavirus cases, 143 deaths, as it struggles to slow spread SHANGHAI/BEIJING - More than 2,600 new cases were confirmed from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China, health officials said on Saturday, a day after people returning to the capital from holidays were ordered to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

MEXICO-VIOLENCE-GENDER/ Mexican demonstrators splash presidential palace red in protest over murder of women

MEXICO CITY - Demonstrators graffitied the phrase “femicide state” in blood-red on Mexico’s presidential palace on Friday, before marching under heavy rain to the offices of newspaper La Prensa to protest the publication of a gruesome image of a murder victim. U.S.

USA-TRUMP/ Emboldened, Trump defends right to interfere in criminal cases

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he has “the legal right” to interfere in criminal cases, capping a tumultuous week that raised questions about whether he is eroding the independence of the U.S. legal system. USA-TAX/

Trump administration eyes 10% middle-class tax cut proposal WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is considering a 10% tax cut for middle-class Americans and making some other tax reductions permanent as part of a package it intends to propose before the November election, a top White House adviser said on Friday.

BUSINESS USA-HUAWEI-TECH-INDICTMENT/

U.S. accuses Huawei of stealing trade secrets, assisting Iran NEW YORK - U.S. prosecutors on Thursday accused Huawei of stealing trade secrets and helping Iran track protesters in its latest indictment against the Chinese company, escalating the U.S. battle with the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker.

EU-ALPHABET-ANTITRUST/ Google protests 'eye-catching' $2.6 billion EU fine, judge disagrees

LUXEMBOURG - Google on Friday attacked what it called an eye-catching 2.4 billion euro ($2.6 billion) EU antitrust fine, prompting a judge to ask how a rich company can miss a relatively paltry amount. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-RKELLY/ R. Kelly accused of sex with teen girl in 1990s as indictment is updated

Singer R. Kelly, already facing trial in three states on sexual abuse, child pornography, kidnapping and obstruction of justice charges, has been hit with an updated indictment in Chicago stemming from a newly-identified victim, court documents showed on Friday. PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/

New York prosecutor says former movie producer Weinstein abused his power NEW YORK - New York prosecutors told jurors that Harvey Weinstein abused his power and pushed back against claims by the former Hollywood producer’s defense team that his accusers were not credible.

SPORTS GOLF-GENESIS/

Kuchar leads by two shots at Riviera as Woods falls nine behind Matt Kuchar was not at his best but did enough to maintain the lead in the second round at the Genesis Open on Friday, as Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott loomed large in the rear view mirror in perfect winter conditions in southern California.

ATHLETICS-USA/ Coleman sprints to season's fastest 60 metres at U.S. champs

World record holder Christian Coleman overcame a sluggish start to run the season’s fastest 60m in the preliminaries of the U.S. championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

