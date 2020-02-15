12 killed in road accident in Pakistan

At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed and over 23 others injured when the vehicle they were traveling in fell into a ditch in southwest Pakistan's Balochistan province. The accident occurred on Friday on Khuzdar-Jhal Magsi highway near the Bareja area of Jhal Magsi district in the province when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding and it plunged into a ditch, The Express Tribune said in a report.

Deputy Commissioner Sharjeel Noor said the victims were traveling to Jhal Magsi from Lasbela to attend a wedding reception when the incident happened. As per the initial reports, 10 people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries later in the hospital.

Some of the critically injured were referred to hospitals in Larkana in Sindh, it said, adding that bodies of the dead were handed over to the family members after completion of medico-legal formalities. In a separate incident, two persons died in a head-on collision between two vehicles near the Sarsand area of Panjgur district in Balochistan.

Also, in another incident, two persons, including a woman, were killed, while six others injured when a car they were traveling in toppled near the Sanjavi area of Khuzdar district of the province, the report said.

