New virus has infected more than 67,000 people globally

Beijing, Feb 15 (AP) A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 67,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Saturday in Beijing: — Mainland China: 1,523 deaths among 66,492 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei. — Hong Kong: 56 cases, 1 death

— Macao: 10 — Japan: 259, including 218 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death — Singapore: 67

— Thailand: 33 — South Korea: 28

— Malaysia: 21 — Taiwan: 18

— Vietnam: 16 — Germany: 16

— United States: 15. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China — Australia: 14 — France: 11

— United Kingdom: 9 — United Arab Emirates: 8

— Canada: 8 — Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death — India: 3

— Italy: 3 — Russia: 2

— Spain: 2 — Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1 — Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1 — Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1 — Egypt: 1

