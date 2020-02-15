Airbus 'deeply regrets' US tariff increase
Airbus said on Saturday it "deeply regrets" Washington's move to increase tariffs on its planes imported into the United States from Europe.
The decision to impose tariffs from March 18 "further escalates trade tensions between the US and the EU, thereby creating more instability for US airlines that are already suffering from a shortage of aircraft", the European manufacturer said in a statement.
