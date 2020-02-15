Left Menu
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

More than 2,600 new cases of a coronavirus have been confirmed in China with deaths up by 143, health officials said on Saturday, as the United States urged its citizens to leave a virus-struck cruise ship under quarantine in Japan.

GERMANY-SECURITY "The West is winning," Pompeo tells China, Russia

MUNICH (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended on Saturday his nation’s global role despite misgivings in Europe, vowing that Western values would prevail over China’s desire for “empire”. CHINA-HEALTH-JAPAN-SHIP

U.S. to evacuate American citizens aboard quarantined cruise ship off Japan TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States said it will send an aircraft to Japan to bring back U.S. passengers on the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, where the most coronavirus infections outside China have occurred.

LIBYA-SECURITY-TURKEY Turkey says Libya's Haftar violating ceasefire, must be stopped

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar on Saturday of constantly violating a ceasefire in the country, saying he “must be stopped” so a political solution could be found. U.S.

CHINA-HEALTH-USA-DISCRIMINATION Fake flyers and face-mask fear: California fights coronavirus discrimination

A flyer in Los Angeles’ Carson area, with a fake seal of the World Health Organization, tells residents to avoid Asian-American businesses because of a coronavirus outbreak. A Los Angeles middle schooler is beaten and hospitalized after students say he is as an Asian-American with coronavirus. USA-IMMIGRATION

U.S. Border Patrol to send Tactical Unit officers to 'sanctuary cities' WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is deploying highly trained officers to boost arrests of unauthorized immigrants in a number of cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, the latest move in a battle against localities that adopt “sanctuary” policies to protect them from deportation.

USA-TRUMP Emboldened, Trump defends right to interfere in criminal cases

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he has “the legal right” to interfere in criminal cases, capping a tumultuous week that raised questions about whether he is eroding the independence of the U.S. legal system. BUSINESS

AIRBUS-JOBS Airbus defense division to start talks on job cuts

MUNICH (Reuters) - The head of the defense business of Airbus said he would start talks with labor representatives next week on job cuts, as the German-based group retrenches following setbacks with its A400M military transporter. USA-HUAWEI-TECH-INDICTMENT

U.S. accuses Huawei of stealing trade secrets, assisting Iran NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Thursday accused Huawei of stealing trade secrets and helping Iran track protesters in its latest indictment against the Chinese company, escalating the U.S. battle with the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker.

EU-ALPHABET-ANTITRUST Google protests 'eye-catching' $2.6 billion EU fine, judge disagrees

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Google on Friday attacked what it called an eye-catching 2.4 billion euro ($2.6 billion) EU antitrust fine, prompting a judge to ask how a rich company can miss a relatively paltry amount. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN New York prosecutor says former movie producer Weinstein abused his power

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York prosecutors told jurors that Harvey Weinstein abused his power and pushed back against claims by the former Hollywood producer’s defense team that his accusers were not credible. PEOPLE-RKELLY

R. Kelly accused of sex with teen girl in 1990s as indictment is updated Singer R. Kelly, already facing trial in three states on sexual abuse, child pornography, kidnapping and obstruction of justice charges, has been hit with an updated indictment in Chicago stemming from a newly-identified victim, court documents showed on Friday.

SPORTS GOLF-GENESIS

Kuchar leads by two shots at Riviera as Woods falls nine behind Matt Kuchar was not at his best but did enough to maintain the lead in the second round at the Genesis Open on Friday, as Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott loomed large in the rear view mirror in perfect winter conditions in southern California.

BASKETBALL-NBA-ALLSTAR-HALL-OF-FAME Bryant named Basketball Hall of Fame finalist, three weeks after death

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Three weeks after Kobe Bryant, one of the most dominant players in NBA history, was killed with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash, the global sports icon was named a finalist to the Basketball Hall of Fame. OLYMPICS-2020-RELAY-REHEARSAL

Tokyo 2020 holds torch relay rehearsal HAMURA CITY, Japan (Reuters) - Japanese actress Satomi Ishihara performed the first ‘torch kiss’ handover of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics torch relay on Saturday during a rehearsal on the outskirts of the capital.

UPCOMING SPORTS

MOTOR-NASCAR-DAYTONA/ (PIX) Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series

Fans gear up for the 62nd anniversary of “The Great American Race”, the season-opening race for the NASCAR Cup Series. 16 Feb

