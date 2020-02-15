Following are the top foreign stories at 1740 hours

FGN18 GERMANY-JAISHANKAR-KASHMIR 'Don't worry, one democracy will settle it,' Jaishankar to US Senator on Kashmir

Munich: In a firm repartee, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told a senior US Senator that India will "settle" the Kashmir issue on its own when the American lawmaker brought up the issue during an interaction at the Munich Security Conference.

FGN13 JAISHANKAR-GERMANY-PELOSI Jaishankar meets US House Speaker Pelosi

Munich: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "consistent support" to India-US ties has always been a great source of strength as he met her on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

FGN16 GOOGLE-KASHMIR-MAP-REPORT Google Maps marks Kashmir's outlines as 'disputed' when seen from outside India

Washington: Google Maps has redrawn the world's borders which look different depending upon where the user is viewing them from, with the popular search engine showing Kashmir's outlines as a dotted line acknowledging "dispute" when it is seen from outside India, a leading American daily has reported.

FGN2 CHINA-VIRUS-2NDLD TOLL Death toll in China's coronavirus epidemic jumps to over 1,500

Beijing:The death toll in China's novel coronavirus epidemic has climbed to 1,523 with 143 new fatalities reported mostly from the worst-affected Hubei province while the confirmed cases jumped to over 66,000, health officials said on Saturday. By K J M Varma

FGN15 JAPAN-VIRUS-LD INDIANS Condition of 3 infected Indians on board cruise ship off Japanese coast improves: Indian mission

Tokyo: The condition of the three Indians infected with the novel coronavirus on board the cruise ship moored off the Japanese coast has improved and no new cases of infection among the Indians on the quarantined vessel have been reported, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Saturday.

FGN17 CHINA-VIRUS-LD BANKNOTES China quarantines cash in coronavirus-hit areas to prevent spread of deadly disease

Beijing: Stepping up efforts to contain the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, China has begun to quarantine large quantity of bank notes in the affected areas and temporarily store some of it in warehouses to ensure that the disease does not spread through cash, a Chinese official said on Saturday. By K J M Varma

FGN14 CHINA-VIRUS-TRADITIONAL-MEDICINE More than half of coronavirus cases in Hubei treated with traditional Chinese medicine: official

Beijing: China has applied Traditional Chinese Medicine in treating more than half of the confirmed patients of novel coronavirus infection in the country's Hubei province, which is the epicenter of the epidemic, a senior health official said on Saturday.

