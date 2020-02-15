Russia and Turkey are close but will disagree, Lavrov says

Russia has good ties with Turkey but will sometimes disagree, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday.

"We have very good relations with Turkey, that does not mean we have to agree on everything. Full agreement on all issues cannot be possible between any two countries," Lavrov told the Munich Security Council.

Turkey is purchasing a Russian S-400 missile defense system in defiance of its NATO allies but the two countries support opposing sides in Libya. The fighting in northwestern Syria has led to testy exchanges between Russia, which supports an offensive by Syrian troops, and Turkey which has deployed its own soldiers to support insurgents trying to halt the advance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.