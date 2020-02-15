Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bosnian police tussle with migrants protesting over camp conditions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sarajevo
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 22:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 21:55 IST
Bosnian police tussle with migrants protesting over camp conditions
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

Bosnian police scuffled on Saturday with hundreds of migrants who tried to break out of an overcrowded camp during a protest over conditions at the facility and their treatment by authorities in nearby Croatia. The Miral camp lies in western Bosnia, just 10 km (six miles) from the Croatian border, and currently houses about 1,000 migrants -- 300 more than its capacity.

Witnesses saw police scuffling with migrants and detaining several people during Saturday's protest, in which the mostly male protesters chanted "Freedom", "Give us our money back" and "Stop beating us". There were no reports of any injuries.

Many of the migrants' complaints were directed at Croatian border authorities, whom aid groups and migrants have repeatedly accused of violent push backs and mistreatment. "The Croatian police are very, very bad. We want the border to be opened. Please don't hit us anymore. Don't remove our jackets, shoes and socks. They take it all," camp resident Salam Batu told Reuters.

Croatian authorities deny accusations of police brutality. Bosnia, which saw relatively few people crossing its borders during the big migrant wave of 2015, is now seeing an influx of people trying to reach wealthier nations via European Union-member Croatia.

Although the Balkan route was closed off in 2016, about 50,000 migrants, mainly from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Morocco and Syria, passed through Bosnia in 2019. Some 6,000 remain stranded in the Balkan country, the majority of them sheltered in poorly equipped facilities in Velika Kladusa, where the Miral camp is located, and Bihac.

"Everybody here wants to go to the border and go to Italy, Germany or France," said a man from Pakistan who asked to be named only as Simon. "If we go to the border, the Croatian police are burning our jackets and shoes, they take mobile phones," he told Reuters.

Croatia is preparing to enter the EU's visa-free Schengen zone -- a move that requires compliance with EU standards on border controls and human rights as well as proof that national authorities can effectively manage the bloc's external border. Bosnia has accused Croatia of returning migrants to Bosnia even when they are found deep within its territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Venkaiah Naidu lauds NGO offering advice on nutrition, yoga in

A clinic functioning from the premises of a mosque here by an NGO propagating yoga as a measure to prevent non-communicable diseases NCD has won praise from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday.According to Mujtaba Hasan Askari of He...

Toyota to resume China output at three plants next week

Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday it plans to resume output at three of its four main auto plants in China next week. The resumption of production had initially been slated for Feb. 3 following the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays, but was ...

Saudi fighter crashes in Yemen, rebels say plane shot down

Riyadh, Feb 16 AFP A Saudi fighter jet crashed in conflict-torn Yemen, the Riyadh-led military coalition backing the government said Saturday, as the countrys Iran-backed Huthi rebels claimed to have shot it down. The Tornado aircraft came ...

Delhi Metro harassment case: FIR registered, says DMRC

An FIR has been filed in a case in which a woman has alleged that she was harassed by a mans obscene behaviour while travelling in a metro train, DMRC authorities said on Saturday. The woman had narrated the alleged incident on Twitter late...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020