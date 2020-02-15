Portugal prez: We support India''s bid for permanent UNSC seat

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Saturday said his country fully supported India's bid for permanent membership of the UN Security Council. He is on a two-day visit to Goa. Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of an urban design conference here, Sousa said, "India has the full support of Portugal to become a permanent member of UN Security Council."

Sousa said India will participate in the 2020 UN Ocean Conference to be held between June 2-6 in Lisbon in Portugal. He said the two countries can cooperate on a variety of projects, adding that his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind were "fruitful, bilaterally and multi-laterally".

"We discussed concrete projects for Portuguese investment in India and Indian investment in Portugal," he said, adding that the two countries have planned cooperation in the field of economy, technology, culture and science over the next five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.