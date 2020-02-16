Left Menu
Development News Edition

China reports 142 new deaths from coronavirus on mainland on Feb 15

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 06:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 06:32 IST
China reports 142 new deaths from coronavirus on mainland on Feb 15
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has reached 1,665 as of the end of Saturday, up by 142 from the previous day, the country's National Health Commission said on Sunday morning.

The number of new deaths in China's central Hubei province from the coronavirus outbreak rose by 139 as of Saturday.

Across mainland China, there were 2009 new confirmed infections on Saturday. The total accumulated number so far has reached 68,500.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

India's three-day practice game against NZ XI ends in a draw

Indias three-day practice game against New Zealand XI ahead of the two Test series versus the Kiwis ended in a draw on Sunday. Resuming the final day at 590, overnight batters Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal managed to add just 13 more runs...

Rockets land in Baghdad's Green Zone

Baghdad Iraq, Feb 16 SputnikANI Rockets landed near the US Embassy in the green zone in the Iraqi capital early on Sunday, Al Arabiya TV reports.According to an Al Arabiya correspondent, explosions were also heard in Baghdad on Sunday morni...

Granlund helps Predators beat slumping Blues

Mikael Granlund scored the game-winning goal and added an assist to lead the visiting Nashville Predators past the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Saturday afternoon. Kyle Turris had a goal and two assists for the Predators, who won for the sixth ti...

Bruins keep rolling, down Red Wings

Patrice Bergeron scored short-handed during a three-goal barrage in the second period as the Boston Bruins finally overcame the visiting Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday afternoon. Charlie McAvoy, Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak also scor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020