UN chief Antonio Guterres arrives in Pakistan for four-day visit

Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb 16: Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, arrived in Islamabad on Sunday for a four-day visit to the nation. In his first visit to Pakistan after taking office, Guterres will meet with the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday and speak at an event on climate change, reported Dawn.

On Monday, the UN chief will address the International Conference on 40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees in Pakistan and hold talks with Pakistani President Arif Alvi. The two-day conference in Islamabad is being organised by the Pakistan government and the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). Guterres will also visit the eastern city of Lahore to meet local students and attend a polio vaccination campaign event.

He will depart for New York on February 19. (ANI)

