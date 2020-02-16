Left Menu
Development News Edition

India will send medical supplies to assist China in tackling COVID-19 outbreak, says Vikram Misri

Indian Ambassador to China, Vikram Misri, while expressing his solidarity with the people of China in their fight against the coronavirus epidemic, on Sunday announced that New Delhi will be sending a consignment of medical supplies to China to help with the relief effort.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 15:22 IST
India will send medical supplies to assist China in tackling COVID-19 outbreak, says Vikram Misri
Ambassador Vikram Misri in a video message said India will do everything in its means to assist China to tackle coronavirus epidemic (Pic courtesy: Embassy of India in Beijing, China) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Ambassador to China, Vikram Misri, while expressing his solidarity with the people of China in their fight against the coronavirus epidemic, on Sunday announced that New Delhi will be sending a consignment of medical supplies to China to help with the relief effort. "The government is soon providing a consignment of medical supplies to aid and assist China in tackling this outbreak. This is a concrete measure which will fully demonstrate the goodwill, solidarity and friendship between India and China," said Misri in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Embassy of India in Beijing, China.

"I wish to convey my solidarity and support to the Chinese people and government in tackling this epidemic," he added in the clip. The Ambassador also said that India will do everything in its means to assist China to tackle the epidemic.

"At present India is also facing the threat of infection from the novel coronavirus. Our country is working hard to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our people. And the same time India will do everything within its means to assist China in this time of difficulty," he said. He further extended his support to the people of Wuhan and that of Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus outbreak.

"We feel deeply for the people and family that are affected by this virus. I would particularly like to extend my support to the people of the city of Wuhan and the province of Hubei who has been most affected by this epidemic," Misiri said. The Ambassador also praised the Chinese people and the government for their effort to curtail the deadly virus.

"The determination of the Chinese people and the government in dealing with the epidemic is evident to all of us and we hope that this epidemic will be effectively controlled in the very near future," he added. The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has gone up to 1,665 in China, with the total number of registered cases standing at 68,500 according to the country's National Health Commission, as quoted by Sputnik. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Trump expected to raise USD 10 million during Florida stop

President Donald Trump mixed reelection business with pleasure during a weekend stop at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, attending a fundraiser on Saturday evening expected to raise USD 10 million for his campaign and the Republican Nation...

UPDATE 1-American woman from cruise ship tests positive again for coronavirus in Malaysia

An American passenger from a cruise ship that docked in Cambodia has tested positive for the new coronavirus a second time in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia said on Sunday, after the cruise firm and Cambodian authorities sought further tests. The 8...

PM inaugurates 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek' exhibition in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Kashi Ek Roop Anek, a cultural arts and handicrafts exhibition, at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hastkala Sankul here. He evinced keen interest in the products on display as he went around ...

USFDA seeks voluntary action at Dr Reddy's Duvvada facility

The US health regulator has asked drug major Dr Reddys Laboratories to initiate voluntary action at its Duvvada facility in Andhra Pradesh.With regard to the audit of our Formulations Manufacturing Plant at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, we would ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020