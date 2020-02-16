Left Menu
Car bomb explodes near Syria-Turkey border

A car bomb exploded on Sunday in the Syrian town of Tel Abyad, near the Turkish border, causing several casualties, witnesses said on Sunday.

The Arab town, from which Turkish-backed forces last October pushed out the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, has seen a spate of car blasts that has killed dozens of civilians. It was not clear if those caught up in the blast were killed or wounded.

There was no immediate comment from the authorities.

