The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?

The coronavirus that emerged in central China at the end of last year has now killed nearly 1,800 people and spread around the world. The latest figures from China show there are more than 70,000 people infected in the country.

Outside mainland China, there have been about 780 infections reported in nearly 30 locations. Taiwan, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Japan have each reported one fatality, while France on Saturday announced the first death outside Asia, an elderly Chinese tourist. As of Monday, 70,548 people had been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, where the outbreak was first reported.

Most of the 1,770 who have died in mainland China were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including the capital Beijing. The fatalities include a US citizen.

Cruise ship Diamond Princess quarantined off

Japan: 355, plus a quarantine officer. (Some American citizens have left for the United States, where they are expected to undergo a further 14-day quarantine.)

Singapore: 75

Japan: 59, including the death of one infected woman

Hong Kong: 57, including one death

Thailand: 34

South Korea: 30

Malaysia: 22

Taiwan: 20, including one death

Vietnam: 16

Australia: 15

Macau: 10

India: 3 Philippines: 3, including one death

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Cambodia: 1

United States: 15

Canada: 8

Germany: 16

France: 12, including one death

Britain: 9

Italy: 3

Russia: 2

Spain: 2

Finland: 1

Sweden: 1

Belgium: 1

United Arab Emirates: 9

Egypt: 1

