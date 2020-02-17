Macau casinos to resume operations from Feb 20 after suspension over virus fear

Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub, will allow casinos to resume operations from Feb. 20, after authorities imposed a two-week suspension to curb the spreading of the coronavirus, public broadcaster TDM reported on Monday, citing authorities.

The unprecedented halt of gaming operations started on Feb 5 and was due to end on Feb 19. Macau has not reported any new cases of the virus since Feb 4, authorities said. There have been 10 confirmed cases of the virus in total.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

