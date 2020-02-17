Russia says citizen aboard Diamond Princess cruise ship has coronavirus
A Russian woman who was on board the Diamond Princess cruise liner docked in Yokohama, Japan, has tested positive for coronavirus following examinations by the Japanese authorities, the Russian Embassy to Japan said on Monday.
The woman will be taken to a hospital and treated, the embassy said in a post on Facebook.
The woman is thought to be the first Russian national to contract the virus after the two previous cases found in Russia were Chinese nationals.
