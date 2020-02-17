REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. ET

Authorities scrambled on Monday to track hundreds of cruise ship passengers scattered across the world after an American woman who had been on board tested positive for coronavirus, highlighting the danger of the epidemic spreading globally.

IRAN-ELECTION-PREVIEW/ Khamenei loyalists may tighten grip at Iran elections

DUBAI (Reuters) - Hardliners are set to tighten control of Iran this week in a parliamentary election stacked in their favor, as the leadership closes ranks in a deepening confrontation with Washington. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-DAYTONA/ Trump kicks off Daytona 500 race with limo loop, Air Force One flyby

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack on Sunday in his presidential limousine, drawing cheers from fans at NASCAR’s most prestigious race not long after completing a dramatic flyby on Air Force One. USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA-STONE/

Former DOJ officials call on Attorney General Barr to resign WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More than 1,000 former U.S. Justice Department officials on Sunday called for Attorney General William Barr to resign over his handling of the trial of a longtime adviser of President Donald Trump.

BUSINESS GM-MARKETS/

GM shuts Australia, NZ operations; sells Thai plant to Great Wall NEW YORK/BEIJING (Reuters) - General Motors Co said it would wind down its Australian and New Zealand operations and sell a Thai plant in the latest restructuring of its global business, costing the U.S. auto maker $1.1 billion.

CHINA-HEALTH-USA-SURVEY/ U.S. firms in China report staff shortages, say coronavirus hitting global operations: AmCham

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Nearly half of the U.S. companies in China say their global operations are already seeing an impact from business shutdowns due to the coronavirus epidemic, according to a poll by Shanghai’s American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham). ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE-FLACK/ ITV hit 'Love Island' to return on Monday after death of former presenter Flack

LONDON (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV said its popular reality show “Love Island” would return on Monday after it was taken off air following the death of former presenter Caroline Flack. NEWZEALAND-MUSIC-ELTONJOHN/

Elton John says he's 'deeply upset' after cutting short NZ concert WELLINGTON (Reuters) - British singer-songwriter Elton John apologized to his fans in New Zealand late on Sunday after he lost his voice due to walking pneumonia and was forced to cut short a concert in Auckland.

SPORTS BASKETBALL-NBA-ALLSTAR/

'Kobe, Kobe, Kobe;' All-Star Game crowd pays tribute to fallen star CHICAGO (Reuters) - Team LeBron beat Team Giannis by two points at the 69th NBA All-Star game on Sunday at a packed United Center that fell silent for eight seconds before tip-off as about 21,000 fans joined hands to pay their respects to global sports icon Kobe Bryant.

BASEBALL-MLB-HOU/ MLB commissioner defends not punishing players in Astros scandal

Major League Baseball (MLB) Commissioner Rob Manfred defended the decision not to punish individual Houston Astros players over a 2017 sign-stealing scandal on Sunday, saying it was clear they had already “paid a price”. UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT JAPAN-NAKEDFESTIVAL/ (PIX) (TV)

Japan prosperity rite draws thousands in loincloths despite winter cold About 10,000 Japanese men clad only in loincloths braved freezing temperatures at the weekend to pack into a temple and scramble in the dark for lucky wooden talismans tossed into the crowd, in a ritual that dates back five centuries.

17 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Milan Fashion Week (Fall/Winter) People witness the launch of the latest seasonal garments designed by popular fashion brands and designers.

18 Feb POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SOUTHSUDAN-POLITICS/ (PIX) International monitors verify South Sudan's preparations ahead of deadline to form unity government

International ceasefire monitors travel to a camp outside South Sudan's capital, Juba, where former rebels and government soldiers have been training together to form a joint force to protect VIPs, a key plank of a 2018 peace deal that ended years of civil war in the oil-rich east African nation. The peace process has been dogged by problems and delays, but this weekend, President Salva Kiir acceded to a key rebel demand by cutting the number of states in the country, raising hopes that the former warring sides will meet a Saturday deadline for forming a long-delayed unity government. 17 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

IRELAND-POLITICS/ Irish PM's Fine Gael party meets to discuss possible coalition talks

Members of parliament from the Fine Gael party of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar meet a week after an inconclusive parliamentary election to consider whether to join talks on forming a coalition government, with only viable option left a tie-up with historical rivals Fianna Fail that neither party has ruled out. 17 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/FROST UK's Brexit negotiator Frost gives lecture at Brussels university

Britain's top negotiator for Brexit, David Frost, gives a lecture at Brussels' main university two weeks before Britain and the EU begin formal talks for a trade deal after Brexit. 17 Feb 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

USA-POMPEO/ETHIOPIA (PIX) U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Ethiopia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to visit Ethiopia as part of his first official trip to Africa, where his office says he will seek to strengthen commercial ties and promote U.S. investment opportunities on the continent of more than one billion people. He is expected to address the African Union and meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Pompeo arrives in the Ethiopian capital late on Monday night. 17 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SLOVAKIA-ELECTION/FARRIGHT (PIX) (TV) Slovakia's rising far-right party may become key to form next government, spooking pro-western parties

The Slovak far-right party, Kotlebovci- People’s Party, has jumped in opinion polls and is now a contender to finish the second biggest party in the Feb 29 election. In the EU country’s fragmented political scene, they could become the kingmaker for the ruling Smer party which is seeking to stave off a challenge from a group of more pro-western opposition parties to form the next government. T heir involvement, in any form, would push the central European Visegrad Group further away from the EU mainstream as the bloc tries to find new dynamic after Brexit. Taking tough stance on immigration and jibes at liberal democracy has become widespread in central Europe. Kotlebovci, who have adopted the name of their leader, former IT teacher Marian Kotleba, go further, being one of Europe’s more extreme far-right groups. 18 Feb

LESOTHO-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) Lesotho PM's wife to go on trial for killing of his previous wife

Maesaiah Thabane, wife of Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, is set to go on trial for the murder of his previous wife. 18 Feb

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS EU-BUDGET/ (TV)

EU ministers discuss bloc's 2021-27 budget before leaders lock horns EU affairs ministers meet in Brussels for a final preparatory discussion about their next joint budget for 2021-27 before national leaders of the bloc's 27 member states lock horns on the matter at Feb.20 summit.

17 Feb 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT TELECOMS-5G/BRAZIL

Interview with head of Brazil telecoms regulator on 5G plans Interview with the president of Anatel Leonardo de Morais on Brazil's plan for 5G telecommunications, and the question is: to Huawei or not to Huawei?

17 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT COLES GRP-RESULTS/

Australia's Coles to report half-year results Australia's second-biggest grocery Coles Group is set to report half-year results on Feb. 18.

18 Feb RUSSIA-HOMELESS/ (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Siberian homeless survive severe frosts Homelessness is on the rise in Russia in a context of economic recession and increasing poverty. According to official statistics, there are more than 3500 roofless people in the Siberian city of Omsk, but even more in real. Many of them live without documents and rights. Severe frosts hit Omsk every winter, the temperature is usually down to about 20-30 degrees below zero. Many homeless people make night shelters to sleep at steam pipes or light bonfires to warm up. Some of them froze to death or get burns.

18 Feb AWARDS-MANGA/JAPAN (TV)

13th Japan International MANGA Awards Winners receive their prizes at the 13th Japan International Manga Awards in Tokyo, Japan.

18 Feb CONGO-CONSTRUCTION/

Congo’s irksome ‘sheep jumps’ jam traffic and confound a president Construction of a number of major overpasses in Congo’s congested capital Kinshasa, a passion project of President Felix Tshisekedi, was meant to ease traffic and save lives. But the plan to build the so-called ‘sauts-de-moutton’ – ‘sheep-jumps’ in English – has been mired in corruption, leaving many overpasses unfinished and making traffic worse than ever. The scandal has irked Kinshasa residents and raised questions about the new president’s ability to get even the simplest tasks done.

18 Feb HSBC HLDG-RESULTS/

HSBC to announce FY2019 results and strategy update HSBC to announce its full year 2019 financial results and strategy update

18 Feb SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/JAPAN-TELEWORK (PIX) Despite Olympics, Japan Inc still leery about allowing telework

Many companies will encourage workers to work from home, to ease the commuting crunch during the Olympics. Will this have a lasting effect (intangible legacy), even after the Games – to improve the country’s difficult work-life balance? 18 Feb

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CHINA-HEALTH/PHILIPPINES-HONGKONG

Philippine cabinet officials discuss potential lifting of travel ban on Hong Kong and Macau Philippine cabinet officials discuss potential lifting of travel ban on Hong Kong and Macau, following its move last week to remove the travel ban on Taiwan.

18 Feb

