Toyota, other major Japanese automakers partially resume operations in coronavirus-hit China

Four Major Japanese automakers operating in China, including Toyota Motor Corp, said on Monday they have partially resumed operations which had been suspended in the wake of the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the country. The other three automakers which have partially resumed the production are Mazda Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co., NHK World reported.

The operations at Toyota Motor factories in Guangzhou and Changchun resumed on Monday -- about two weeks later than it originally planned -- while the factory in Tianjin is set to resume production on Tuesday. The company had plans to restart operations at these plants on February 4 but postponed it twice.

Coronavirus, which originated in Chinese city of Wuhan last year, and since then has killed more than 1800 people in that country alone, while cases have been registered in several countries across the world, including India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.