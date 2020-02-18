Left Menu
Niger stampede kills 20 at handout for refugees

  • Niamey
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 07:57 IST
  18-02-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Fifteen women and five children were trampled to death in a stampede for food and money for refugees in southeast Niger, a regional governor said. The accident occurred at a youth and culture center in Diffa, the main town of a region of the same name that hosts more than a quarter of a million refugees and internally displaced people, on Monday.

"Unfortunately, fifteen women and five children died... in this regrettable drama," Issa Lemine, the regional governor of Diffa, said on television after visiting the injured in hospital. Aid workers confirmed the death toll and said about 10 people had been injured.

The region which abuts Nigeria and Chad has been repeatedly hit by attacks by Nigeria's Boko Haram jihadist group since 2015. It hosts 119,000 Nigerian refugees, 109,000 internally-displaced people and 30,000 Nigeriens who have come home from Nigeria because of the instability in its northeast, according to UN figures released in October.

The aid being distributed had been given by Babagana Umara Zulum, the governor of Borno state in northeast Nigeria, a Nigerian official told AFP. He had come to the region to visit camps for refugees and the displaced, and had already left the town when the stampede occurred.

A large amount of food, cooking oil and clothing, as well as money, was due to be distributed, a Diffa municipal worker told AFP. "Thousands of people were in the courtyard of the MJC (Culture and Youth Centre) and nearby," he said.

"As soon as the first people received their rations, the compressed crowd started to get excited, the organizers were swiftly overwhelmed and then it all kicked off -- women, children and the fit ones started to push," the employee said. "The weakest people fell to the ground. Some were injured and others were crushed to death." A local resident told AFP that aid workers were distributing 5,000 naira ($13.75, 12.7 euros), referring to Nigeria's national currency.

Diffa governor Lemine said a successful distribution had taken place on Sunday. "Thousands of people, most of them refugees, heard about the handout and left the camps, sometimes traveling up to 100 kilometers (60 miles) to get to Diffa," the source said.

A local official said he was astonished at the situation: "Normally, people who are entitled to the handouts send a representative to Diffa to pick it up. But this time, the refugees themselves decided to come and get it, traveling dozens of kilometers (miles)." Another resident said: "Even ordinary inhabitants of Diffa rushed there in the hope of getting the handout." A local journalist said the emergency services arrived swiftly, taking wounded people to local treatment centers, while bodies were taken to the morgue of the nearby Diffa hospital.

