Left Menu
Development News Edition

China virus threatens global antibiotics supply - European business group

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 08:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 08:40 IST
China virus threatens global antibiotics supply - European business group
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The world could face a shortage of antibiotics if the pharmaceutical industry's supply problems posed by the coronavirus outbreak in China cannot soon be resolved, the head of a European business group in China warned on Tuesday. EU Chamber of Commerce President Joerg Wuttke told a roundtable in Beijing that the synchronization of supplies in China was being hampered by the outbreak, also highlighting problems in the car industry, while inventories were surging.

He also noted that companies were running out of packaging material and faced challenges with regulatory uncertainties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-S.Korea's Moon flags steps for virus-hit economy, boosting rate cut expectations

South Korea President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday the government should make an all-out effort to cushion the economic impact from Chinas coronavrius outbreak, boosting expectations of further monetary easing. The government shouldnt quibbl...

Hnry awards launched to recognize creative talent, freelancers

Award-winning FinTech company Hnry has announced the launch of an annual award aimed at New Zealands freelance and creative community, with 25,000 prize money up for grabs.Coinciding with World Creativity and Innovation Day on the 21st Apri...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus infections slow in China as Apple becomes latest business casualty

The number of new coronavirus infections in mainland China fell below 2,000 on Tuesday for the first time since January, although global experts warn it is still too early to say the outbreak is being contained.The economic fallout from the...

STAAH partners with ResBook to present benefits for properties

Leading cloud-based hospitality technology solution provider, STAAH, has announced a partnership with the accommodation software provider, ResBook. The integration of the two hospitality technology giants presents an opportunity for connect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020