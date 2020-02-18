Left Menu
Fans barred from Singapore MMA fight over virus

  Singapore
  Updated: 18-02-2020 16:26 IST
  • Created: 18-02-2020 16:16 IST
Fans barred from Singapore MMA fight over virus
Image Credit: Flickr

A mixed martial arts event in Singapore will take place behind closed doors this month due to the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said Tuesday, the latest sporting fixture affected in the city-state. Singapore has reported 77 cases of the virus, making it one of the worst-hit countries outside mainland China, where hundreds have died and tens of thousands have been infected.

"One: King of The Jungle" on February 28 will be broadcast live on TV and digital platforms but will be closed to the public, said Singapore-based promoter ONE Championship. "ONE Championship places the health and safety of all athletes, staff, and the thousands of fans in Singapore as the utmost priority," said a statement from the organiser.

Headliners at the event, taking place in the 12,000-capacity Singapore Indoor Stadium, are Thai fighter Stamp Fairtex and Janet Todd of the United States. From the Chinese Grand Prix to golf and football fixtures, sporting events across Asia are being canceled or postponed due to the virus.

The Singapore Sevens rugby tournament has been postponed from April to October, and golf's HSBC Women's World Championship has been canceled.

