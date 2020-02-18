Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palestinians channel protests through dawn prayers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nablus
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 17:11 IST
Palestinians channel protests through dawn prayers
Image Credit:

Before sunrise, thousands of Palestinians streamed towards the mosque in Nablus's Victory Square, swelling the usual crowds of morning worshippers to launch a new front in their protests against Israel and the United States. The scene has been repeated elsewhere in the West Bank, where people have begun turning out for early prayers in unprecedented numbers, forsaking the usual protest sites where they risk arrest and channeling their anger into a mass expressions of faith.

"This is the most peaceful way to get the message out," said restaurant owner Saif Abu Baker, as the Nablus crowds spilled out of the mosque into surrounding alleyways and courtyards. Political slogans including "For the sake of God, we have risen up" echoed through Nablus's Old City after the calls from the muezzin and the murmured recitations of the faithful.

"I would hope that it is a new form of channeling the way the message is being sent out there," said Abu Baker. "Because we have tried protesting and it did not work because we don't have enough power. It's a safer way for everyone." Much of the crowd's message at Friday's fajr (dawn) prayers - the day when most people turn out - was a rejection of the perceived pro-Israel bias of U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan.

There have only been small regular street rallies since that plan was launched last week. Few have responded to calls by President Mahmoud Abbas's Palestinian Authority for 'Days of Rage'. Instead many have begun heeding calls on Facebook and other social media sites to attend what is becoming known as the 'Great Fajr Campaign' - described as a show of solidarity against Trump and what they see as Israeli threats to Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem and Hebron. Those two cities have also seen larger turnouts in the past few weeks.

The first calls for a surge in attendance were from Fatah, Abbas's nationalist political faction that dominates the Palestine Liberation Organisation. Numbers grew after the campaign gained support from the Islamist group Hamas, which holds sway in mosques, especially in cities where it has a sizeable following.

KNIGHTS OF THE DAWN Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum, in Gaza, told Reuters the campaign was a bid to alert Palestinians to the Trump plan, and to Israel's plans to annex its West Bank settlements.

In Nablus - where crowds surged to several thousand on Friday, from around 2,000 the week before - worshippers insisted there was no single group behind the drive, describing it as a grassroots movement still finding its feet. But the streets echoed with chants popular at Hamas rallies, including: "A nation with the leadership of Muhammad will not be defeated".

The event appeared to be organised - extra prayer carpets were rolled out, food and water were available in abundance and the gathering was supervised by stewards wearing fluorescent jackets proclaiming them 'Knights of the Dawn,' and bearing the stencilled image of the nearby al-Nasr (Victory) mosque. The crowds have been much smaller than the numbers that attended the Great March of Return protests at the Gaza border fence when that campaign started nearly two years ago.

In those Gaza demonstrations, 215 Palestinians were killed and several thousand injured in confrontations with Israeli troops. One Israeli soldier was killed by a Palestinian sniper. In Nablus the crowds at dawn prayers have been peaceful, with little sign of any heightened security.

Hani Al-Masri, a Palestinian political analyst, said the campaign reflected Hamas's cautious approach to operating in the West Bank, where, unlike Gaza, it faces Israeli troops and Palestinian Authority forces intent on stopping Hamas from inflaming the streets and seizing control. "Hamas's organization in the West Bank is not in good shape because of crackdowns by the Palestinian Authority and by Israel," he said.

"Fajr prayers is the most that Hamas can do." Asked whether Israel was aware of the enlarged dawn prayer meetings, an Israeli military spokesman and the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency had no immediate comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi High Court issues notice to Centre on petition questioning appointment of NCLAT Technical Members

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Central Government on a petition questioning the appointment of Technical Member of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT and listed the matter for further hearing on May 1. Not...

IIFT final placements sees largest ever batch with a record number of recruiters visiting the campus

New Delhi India, Feb 18 ANIBusinessWire India The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade IIFT witnessed the final placements of its largest ever batch with a record of over 125 companies hosted on campus. With a staggering highest offer of 75 la...

UPDATE 2-Gridlock in Athens as transport staff strike over pension reforms

Traffic was gridlocked in parts of Athens on Tuesday as transport workers joined a strike over planned pension reforms, while thousands marched peacefully through the city centre demanding the draft law be scrapped.With the subway, trains a...

Anti-CAA protest on roads outside university belongs to 'particular community': JMI

Jamia Millia Islamia JMI University on Tuesday said that the ongoing anti-CAA protest outside the varsitys gate belongs to a particular community. Speaking to ANI about the protest that is being staged from over two months, JMI Public Relat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020