Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S.-Taliban agreement to cut violence will start in next five days - minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 17:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 17:23 IST
U.S.-Taliban agreement to cut violence will start in next five days - minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An agreement between the Taliban and U.S. forces to reduce violence will come into force within the next five days, Afghanistan's acting interior minister said on Tuesday.

"The RIV (reduction in violence) period will begin in the next five days, which will be based on the negotiations between the U.S. and the Taliban," Masoud Andarabi, Afghanistan's acting minister of interior, told a gathering of provincial police commanders in Kabul. Last week, a senior U.S. administration official said negotiations with Taliban representatives in Qatar had resulted in an agreement in principle for a week-long reduction of violence, but the seven-day period had not yet commenced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Jane Conway to Lead India for Principal International

Bharat Ravuri joins Principal Retirement Advisory as Managing Director Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Principal announced the appointment of Ms. Jane Conway as Country Head of Principal International in India. She will be responsible ...

Himanshu B Patel Acquired Significant Stakes In India's Cleantech Startup Ushva Clean Technology

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India This strategic acquisition by Himanshu Patel becomes critical especially in light when Triton Solars considerable interest and investment commitments in the area of clean technology. India is a ...

Gautam Gambhir, EDMC Commissioner visit Ghazipur landfill site

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir and East Delhi Municipal Corporation EDMC Commissioner Dilraj Kaur on Tuesday visited the Ghazipur landfill site. Speaking to ANI, Gambhir said, Ghazipur landfill and the pollution caused by it is a big issue for Delhi...

UN Libya envoy says Tripoli port was attacked on Tuesday

The seaport in Libyas capital Tripoli was attacked on Tuesday, U.N. Libya envoy Ghassan Salame said, without giving details.A Reuters reporter in Tripoli, which eastern forces have been trying to take, could see heavy smoke billowing from t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020