Left Menu
Development News Edition

Credit Suisse opposes climate expert testimony in Swiss protest case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 21:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 21:41 IST
Credit Suisse opposes climate expert testimony in Swiss protest case
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Credit Suisse and Geneva prosecutors have opposed a request to allow climate change experts to testify in the case of a man charged with vandalism after red paint was smeared on the windows of a bank branch during a climate protest.

The Geneva court case is seen as a test of Swiss institutions' tolerance of growing civil disobedience in the name of halting climate change that has targeted banks and, this week, commodity trading houses. Defense lawyers had requested at least three expert witnesses to show that their client's actions were necessitated by the "imminent danger" posed by climate change, hoping to use a successful argument as in a similar case in Lausanne last month.

But judge Francoise Saillen Agad and lawyers for Credit Suisse both opposed the request. Credit Suisse filed a criminal complaint against the 23-year-old defendant for smearing what he says was washable red paint on its Geneva branch during a protest in October 2018, according to court documents and testimony.

"The slower our actions (on climate change), the more legitimate the actions are that target the financial sector," Laila Batou, a lawyer for the defense, told the court. Outside the courtroom, supporters held up copies of the U.N.-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report stained with red handprints in solidarity with the accused.

Lawyers for Credit Suisse are seeking 2,252 Swiss francs ($2,297) in damages. The defendant has already been ordered by prosecutors to pay the cost of proceedings and a 600 franc fine. Credit Suisse did not respond to emailed requests for comment. It had said of the Lausanne case that it respected the activists' cause but deemed their actions unacceptable.

In December, it said it would stop financing the development of new coal-fired plants. Spurred by Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets to urge the Swiss establishment to make faster progress on fighting climate change in a country warming twice as fast as the global average.

Recent protests have focused on the impact of its huge financial sector, which activists say is not counted by the government in its reports of greenhouse gas emissions. Climate activists last month hailed the Lausanne court's decision to acquit 12 defendants, but critics say it creates a dangerous precedent that will encourage copycat stunts. An appeal was lodged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Cayman Islands tops ranking of money hideouts

British overseas territory the Cayman Islands, the United States, and Switzerland do most to help the globes richest citizens hide and launder money, according to a ranking published on Tuesday by a group pushing for reform.The study by the...

Cycling-Kenny to miss team pursuit in Berlin, will ride omnium

Laura Kennys hopes of a multiple assault on medals at next weeks UCI world track championships in Berlin have been scuppered by a broken shoulder which has ruled her out of Britains team pursuit quartet.The 27-year-old crashed at a World Cu...

WRAPUP 8-China sees fall in coronavirus deaths, WHO urges caution, Apple takes hit

China reported its fewest new coronavirus infections since January on Tuesday and its lowest daily death toll for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution. Th...

BJP yuva morcha leader held for attacking police team in Assam

A BJP yuva morcha leader was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking a police teamin an inebriated condition in Dakhin Saraibandha area of the district, officials said.Jorhat district secretary of the morcha, Gobin Borah, assaulted the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020