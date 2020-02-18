Russia bans Chinese citizens from entering territory over virus concerns: agencies
Moscow, Feb 18 (AFP) Russia on Tuesday said it would ban all Chinese citizens from entering its territory from February 20, in a drastic measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, local news agencies said.
"The entry of all Chinese citizens via Russia's state frontiers will be suspended from February 20 for work travel, private travel, study and tourism," Vice Prime Minister in charge of health, Tatiana Golikova said, according to agencies. (AFP) CPS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
