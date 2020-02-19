Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Suicide of 'Love Island' host sparks; The Weinstein story and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Suicide of 'Love Island' host sparks demands for tougher UK media rules

The death of one of Britain's most famous TV stars, "Love Island" host Caroline Flack, has sparked a debate over the behavior of the tabloid press and whether social media companies need to do more to remove toxic content. The 40-year-old Flack, the former presenter of the hugely popular reality show "Love Island" and a winner of Britain's version of "Dancing with the Stars", was found dead in her London flat on Saturday after she committed suicide.

The Harvey Weinstein story: From studio to courtroom in 40 years

Here is a timeline recounting the highs and lows over 40 years in the life of Harvey Weinstein. Once one of Hollywood's most powerful executives, Weinstein is on trial in New York accused of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty.

Jury in Weinstein rape trial begins deliberations

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on charges that could send him to prison for life, in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement. The New York jury of seven men and five women began their discussions after the judge hearing the case warned Weinstein's lead defense lawyer, Donna Rotunno, against talking to the press until jurors have reached a verdict.

Elton John says he's 'deeply upset' after cutting short NZ concert

British singer-songwriter Elton John apologized to his fans in New Zealand late on Sunday after he lost his voice due to walking pneumonia and was forced to cut short a concert in Auckland. John broke down in tears at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium after he was unable to sing despite receiving medical attention.

Angels ensure 'no means no' at Brazil's anything-goes carnival

Under beating midday sun and samba drums, a glitter-sprinkled crew gathers in Sao Paulo's historic center, ready for carnival. While the rest of the shimmering, semi-naked crowd load up on vodka mixers at Casa Comigo, a street party the Saturday before Brazil's carnival holiday, this group is on a different mission - to make sure the sensual chaos stays consensual.

Harvey Weinstein rape case may turn on history of prior 'bad acts'

A Manhattan jury's verdict in the sexual assault trial of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein may well hang on the testimony of three women whose accusations were not part of the underlying criminal case. Deliberations began on Tuesday in the case of Weinstein, 67, who pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress.

Knightley says film 'Misbehaviour' highlights battle for equality

Keira Knightley said her new film "Misbehaviour", the true story of how the Women's Liberation Movement disrupted the 1970 Miss World competition, felt relevant at a time when people were still fighting for equal treatment. Knightley, 34, plays a member of the Women's Liberation Movement, which storms the stage of the London theater where the beauty pageant was being held. That year Miss Grenada won, the first time a black competitor had taken the crown.

ITV hit 'Love Island' to return on Monday after death of former presenter Flack

British broadcaster ITV said its popular reality show "Love Island" would return on Monday after it was taken off air following the death of former presenter Caroline Flack. Flack, 40, who appeared on many of ITV's biggest entertainment shows and won Britain's version of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2014, was found dead in her London flat on Saturday.

