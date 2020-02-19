World News Roundup: Coronavirus cases fall for second day; Tripoli government suspends Libya talks and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Coronavirus cases in China's Hubei fall for second day, Apple and markets feel impact

New coronavirus cases in the Chinese province at the epicenter of the outbreak fell for a second straight day, but deaths rose after the World Health Organization had cautioned there was not yet enough data to know if the epidemic had slowed. Hubei reported 1,693 new cases as of Tuesday, down from 1,807 the previous day and the lowest number in the province since Feb. 11. But deaths rose by 132, up from 93 the previous day. The latest figures bring the total number of cases in China to over 74,000 with about 2,000 deaths.

Tripoli government suspends Libya talks after Haftar attacks Tripoli port

Libya's internationally recognized government on Tuesday suspended talks hosted by the United Nations to halt warfare over the capital after eastern forces shelled Tripoli's port, killing three people and almost hitting a highly explosive gas tanker. The U.N. has been hosting in Geneva ceasefire talks between officers from the Tripoli government and the eastern-based Libya National Army (LNA), led by commander Khalifa Haftar. The two factions have been trying to take the capital in a nearly year-long campaign, displacing at least 150,000 people.

Turkey issues fresh detention request after surprise acquittal in protest trial

Prosecutors on Tuesday demanded the re-arrest of Turkish businessman Osman Kavala in connection with the failed 2016 coup, hours after he was acquitted over his alleged role in the Gezi Park protests of 2013, a document seen by Reuters showed. The acquittal of Kavala and eight others over the demonstrations that posed a major challenge to then-premier, now president Tayyip Erdogan was surprising in a case that had drawn criticism from Western allies and rights groups.

South Koreans return home from quarantined ship off Japan: Yonhap

A presidential jet brought home six South Koreans and a Japanese spouse from a quarantined cruise ship docked off Japan on Wednesday, according to Yonhap news agency. The evacuees will be transferred and isolated for at least two weeks at Incheon International Airport Quarantine, to rule out any symptoms.

UK seeks to attract high-skilled workers with points-based immigration system

Britain will prioritize access for high-skilled workers from around the world in its post-Brexit, points-based immigration system, the government said on Tuesday, setting out its plans to put an end to a reliance on "cheap labor from Europe". Concern over the impact of high levels of immigration from the European Union was one of the key drivers behind Britain's 2016 vote to leave the bloc and the government has said it plans to bring overall migration numbers down.

U.S. imposes new rules on state-owned Chinese media over propaganda concerns

The Trump administration said on Tuesday said it will begin treating five major Chinese state-run media entities with U.S. operations the same as foreign embassies, requiring them to register their employees and U.S. properties with the State Department. Two senior state department officials said the decision was made because China has been tightening state control over its media, and Chinese President Xi Jinping has made more aggressive use of them to spread pro-Beijing propaganda.

Brazil's Bolsonaro offers credit for indigenous farmers as he pushes to open their lands

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday said he was pushing a bill through Congress to allow commercial mining and agriculture on protected indigenous lands, as he met with tribal leaders to announce a credit line to support indigenous farmers who have developed soy plantations on their reservations. The far-right leader, who has faced criticism for his government's failure to protect the Amazon rainforest, said the credit line would allow indigenous tribes to buy seed, fertilizer, and machinery, even though large-scale agriculture has hitherto been illegal on their lands.

Prisoner 3870, alias 'El Chapo,' appears in rare Mexican video

Clad in a beige uniform marked "3870," the captured drug kingpin answered the Mexican prison guard's questions calmly, barely looking up as he scrubbed black fingerprint ink from his hands. Alias? "El Chapo." Occupation? "Farmer."

Ghani named winner of disputed Afghan poll, rival also claims victory

Afghanistan on Tuesday declared incumbent Ashraf Ghani winner of a disputed presidential election, but his main rival rejected the result and vowed to form his own government, threatening new turmoil as the United States strives to seal a U.S. troop withdrawal deal with Taliban militants. Polls were held on Sept. 28 to elect a president for the fourth time since U.S.-led forces overthrew the Taliban government in 2001. But the process was marred by allegations of rigging, technical problems with biometric devices used for voting, attacks and other irregularities.

Bolsonaro and son blast probe of Brazil hitman killed by police

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his son on Tuesday hurled criticism at state authorities investigating the death of an alleged hitman who was suspected of involvement in the murder of a well-known Rio de Janeiro councilwoman. Far-right Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the president's eldest son, suggested alleged "militia" leader Adriano Magalhães da Nóbrega, killed earlier this month in a shootout with police, had been tortured in the leftist-controlled state of Bahia.

