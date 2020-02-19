Left Menu
Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

The second day of Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 starts in Nairobi on Wednesday, February 19. Here we have some of the major session-titles with the names of some speakers below.

The first session titled 'Start –up financing: how can the sector address the pioneer gap question?' will witness speakers like Casper Sikkema, CEO and Co-founder, SolarWorks!; Sola Olarewaju, Head of Energy Access, Shell New Energies; Shazia Khan, CEO and Co-founder, EcoEnergy Global, etc.

Another session titled 'Vision 2030: finding the right electrification mix' will see the speakers like Kate Steel, Co-founder and COO, Nithio; Aaron Leopold, CEO, Africa Minigrid Developers Association; etc.

Another session titled 'The future of the solar lantern market' will witness speakers like John Keane, CEO, SolarAid / SunnyMoney; Simon Brossard, Project Manager, Hystra Consulting, et al.

Apart from the discussions on off-grid solar products and technologies, the second day of Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 will have detailed discussions on 'how consumer protection is strengthening brands'. The participators in this event atre Michelle de Rijk, Investment Manager, DOEN Participaties BV; Simon Bransfield-Garth, CEO, Azuri Technologies Ltd. and Morrison Rwakakamba, Global Senior Director of Policy, Fenix International Inc.

Similar session is going to take place titled 'Open solar: a new paradigm to enhance consumer value and drive appliance market growth'. The speakers include Thibault Lesueur, Co-founder-CMO, Solaris Offgrid; Hugh Whalan, CEO, PEG Africa Ltd.; Nigel Preston, VP Product Management, Azuri Technologies; Makena Ireri, Manager CLASP and Drew Corbyn, Program Manager Consumer Protection and Technology, GOGLA.

Stay tuned to Live Discourse to get the live updates from the event.

