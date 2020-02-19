Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mid-air plane collision kills four in Australia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 12:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 12:42 IST
Mid-air plane collision kills four in Australia

Melbourne, Feb 19 (AFP) Four people were killed in a mid-air collision between two light planes in Australia on Wednesday, scattering debris across a rural area north of Melbourne. Police said the two twin-engined aircraft were each carrying a pilot and a passenger when they crashed around 4,000 feet (1,200) above the town of Mangalore.

Images from the crash scene on the ground showed twisted metal and chunks of fuselage scattered in a field and among trees. Police said both planes were flying legally in the area but investigations were ongoing.

"We're not sure why both aircraft were exactly on the same trajectory or why they were in that area but unfortunately they have collided mid-air," Police Inspector Peter Koger said. One aircraft had just taken off from the nearby airfield but the other plane's origin was still unclear, he added. (AFP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

General Motors to lay off all 1,500 plant workers in Thailand following sale

General Motors will begin laying off around 1,500 employees in Thailand in June, after announcing the sale of its production plants in the country, a government official said on Wednesday.GM said on Monday it would sell its two plants in th...

TN CM announces 50 percent subsidy for ''Ulemas'' to buy two-wheelers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced a 50 percent subsidy for Ulemas to buy new two-wheelers and doubled their pension by increasing the payout to Rs 3,000 from the present Rs 1,500. Making a statement in the Assem...

'Can env minister come to SC, explain proposal to introduce non-polluting vehicles'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its keenness to interact with the Union Environment Minister to deal with the issue of gradual conversion of all public transport and government vehicles into electric vehicles EVs to curb air pollut...

Accomplished scientific leader and GSK veteran Dean Edney joins Sai Life Sciences

Hyderabad Telangana India Feb 19 ANIPRNewswire Sai Life Sciences, one of Indias fastest growing Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations CDMOs, today announced the appointment of Dr Dean Edney as Senior Vice President and Global He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020