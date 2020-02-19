4 killed in plane collision in Australia's Mangalore

Mangalore [Australia], Feb 19 (Sputnik/ANI): Four people were killed on Wednesday in a collision between two small planes near southern Australia's Mangalore city, Victoria state police said in a statement.

"It is believed two aircraft have collided mid-air before crashing. Two occupants in each aircraft have died at the scenes. The four persons are yet to be identified," the statement said.

According to the statement, the local emergency services are currently working on the scene, and an investigation into the accident has been launched. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.