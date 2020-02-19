Left Menu
Development News Edition

China, Southeast Asia hold emergency meet on viral outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vientiane
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 16:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 16:04 IST
China, Southeast Asia hold emergency meet on viral outbreak
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China's top diplomat arrived Wednesday in Laos for an emergency meeting with counterparts from Southeast Asian countries, which have expressed alarm over a viral outbreak that started in China. Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to discuss the crisis with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations over dinner Wednesday in the Laotian capital of Vientiane then hold broader formal talks the following day.

Six countries in the 10-nation bloc have confirmed cases of the new virus that causes COVID-19. China and the United States have separately engaged the ASEAN bloc of more than 600 million people on an array of interests, from promoting trade and investment to addressing thorny security issues like the long-seething South China Sea territorial disputes.

Wang did not speak to reporters at Vientiane's airport but he and the ASEAN ministers were expected to issue a joint statement after the meeting on Thursday. China and Southeast Asia among other regions could face deeper economic losses if travel restrictions and other drastic actions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 drag on after being detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

More than 70,000 have been infected globally, with more than 2,000 deaths being reported mostly in China. ASEAN leaders expressed "serious concerns over the outbreak" in a joint statement this week and added that the epidemic "poses severe challenges to the well-being of the peoples and the development of our respective countries and the region and the world."

They pledged to intensify "timely sharing" of information within the bloc and with China and the World Health Organization. While affirming policies of maintaining ASEAN economies and borders open, the heads of state underscored "the need to coordinate and standardize measures to ensure proper health inspection at borders and entry points of ASEAN member states."

Alarm over the contagion has prompted Malaysia to bar the transit of cruise ship passengers after an American woman from the MS Westerdam tested positive for the virus. She was among 145 passengers who flew from Cambodia to Malaysia on Friday. The Westerdam was turned away from four Asian ports before Cambodia allowed it to dock in Sihanoukville.

Other engagements by China and ASEAN have been affected by the outbreak. A meeting of Chinese and ASEAN diplomats involved in negotiating a regional "code of conduct" to prevent clashes in the disputed South China Sea was postponed in Brunei early this month, according to two Southeast Asian diplomats, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of a lack of authority to discuss the matter publicly.

China was to host a meeting with four ASEAN members located along the Mekong River but moved the talks to Laos this week due to the outbreak and sought a separate meeting with all its member states to discuss the epidemic, the two diplomats said. Laos has not reported any infection, along with Indonesia, Brunei, and Myanmar.

The rest of ASEAN, including Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Cambodia, have had varying numbers of confirmed infections. The first fatality outside mainland China had been in the Philippines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Patient plays violin to save her music as surgeons remove brain tumor

A patient at a British hospital played the violin while a tumor was removed from her brain so that surgeons could preserve her ability to play music and her 40-year passion for the instrument. Dagmar Turner, 53, a former management consulta...

Telangana State and MedTechConnect launch Project Tej

In order to provide a platform which can enable aspiring entrepreneurs to test their innovative ideas in the field of medical technologies, The Government of Telangana and MedTechConnect, a platform founded by Cyient and Xynteos India2022 ...

Karadi Tales and Karadi Path shortlisted in three categories at the London Book Fair International Excellence Awards

Chennai Tamil Nadu India Feb 19 ANIBusinessWire India Indian publishing house Karadi Tales and the education firm Karadi Path have been shortlisted for three London Book Fair International Excellence Awards this year. The awards, which are ...

How many Muslims, Dalits? UIDAI has not followed rules-Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed the Unique Identification Authority ofIndia UIDAI for issuing notices to some people living here on Aadhaar card issue and alleged the agency did not followrules. The UIDAI on Tuesday said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020