Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-80-yr-old U.S. couple smiles through virus quarantine in Japan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 21:26 IST
UPDATE 1-80-yr-old U.S. couple smiles through virus quarantine in Japan
Representative image. Image Credit: PIxabay

Two elderly American passengers, quarantined in Japan with the new coronavirus, learned on Wednesday they were still carrying the virus even after their expected quarantine period had ended.

Their reaction: a shrug and grin. Clyde and Renee Smith, both 80, were separated from their grandsons and taken off the Diamond Princess cruise ship in the port of Yokohama and hospitalized after testing positive for the virus on Feb. 3.

They told Reuters they did not have thoughts harsher than a surprise when they learned they are still stuck in quarantine because they are on a U.S. no-fly list until they are virus-free. "We are very happy here," Clyde said from the couple's hospital room in western Tokyo. "They're taking excellent care of us. This is the newest, fanciest hospital I've ever seen," he said, adding that the doctors and nurses "are the friendliest and nicest I could imagine."

Public health officials have said the incubation period for the virus was 14 days, but the Smiths were still positive in a test taken on Monday, two weeks after their initial test. Otherwise, healthy carriers can harbor and transmit a virus without experiencing symptoms. Such carriers have played a role in spreading typhoid, influenza, and HIV.

Scientists have been closely watching for such cases among patients with the new coronavirus. On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cited the high rate of infections among patients without symptoms as a reason for ordering an additional 14 days of quarantine for all passengers and crew removed from the cruise ship before they can travel to the United States. The Smiths will be tested every 48 hours and must get two negative results before they can leave quarantine.

The news that they were still testing positive was "a little bit unnerving," Renee said, but only because they have things they want to tend to back in Atlanta. The Smiths said their vital signs have been normal throughout and they have shown no symptoms of the disease, called COVID-19, which has killed over 2,000 people - the vast majority in the region of central China around the epicenter in the city of Wuhan.

Japan's public health response to the outbreak aboard the Diamond Princess - the biggest outside China - has been heavily criticized. The CDC, headquartered in the Smiths' hometown, said Tokyo's quarantine may not have been sufficient, while a Japanese infectious-disease specialist who had visited the ship as a volunteer doctor said the quarantine was run by "bureaucrats" who stoked the crisis by failing to follow basic protocols.

But the Smiths supported Japan's response and understood the need for them to remain in quarantine until they are free of the virus. "This is so new and unprecedented that I don't think the medical community has any current, firm knowledge of what's going on there," Clyde said, adding that Japan was doing its best "to prevent a real pandemic worldwide."

Renee, with a broad smile, added, "so we're being unwilling guinea pigs."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Lebanon speaker Berri calls for Eurobond restructuring

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Wednesday that debt restructuring was the best solution for looming Eurobond maturities, while the banking association said foreign investors had shown a readiness to negotiate a debt reschedu...

Jaishankar holds talks with German counterpart Heiko Maas, thanks for support over expanding India-EU cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a very good meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas and thanked him for the support his country in expanding cooperation between India and the European Union EU. A very good me...

STF jawan injured in exchange of fire in Sukma

A Special Task Force STF jawan was injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals near Kasalpad area of Sukma district on Wednesday.The cross-fire took place while security forces were returning to their camp after operation at Chintagupha. ANI...

UPDATE 1-Iraqi PM-designate says he has picked cabinet, seeks vote of confidence

Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi said on Wednesday he has put together a cabinet of political independents and called on parliament to hold an extraordinary session next week to grant it a vote of confidence.Iraq is fac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020