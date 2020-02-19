New coronavirus kills two in Iran: health ministry
Two people have died in Iran after testing positive on Wednesday for the new coronavirus, the health ministry said, in the Islamic republic's first cases of the disease.
State news agency IRNA quoted Kianoush Jahanpour, a ministry spokesman, as saying the virus was detected in two elderly people with immunity problems in the holy city of Qom, south of the Iranian capital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
