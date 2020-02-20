Left Menu
China's Hubei reports 349 new coronavirus cases vs 1,693 on Feb 18

China's central Hubei province had 349 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the province's health commission said on Thursday, down from 1,693 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in Hubei to 62,031.

The death toll in Hubei from the outbreak reached 2,029 as of the end of Wednesday, up by 108 from the previous day.

