Two coronavirus patients from Japan cruise ship dead: media

Two elderly coronavirus patients from a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have died, media reports said on Thursday, citing a government source.

A man and a woman in their 80s who had been infected have died, public broadcaster NHK and other media said. No immediate confirmation was available from the health ministry. They would be the first fatal cases among more than 600 confirmed on the ship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.