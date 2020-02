BRIEF-SA's Eskom Says Stage 2 Rotational Loadshedding Will Be Implemented From 0900 On Thursday Until 0600 On Saturday

* SA'S ESKOM - STAGE 2 ROTATIONAL LOADSHEDDING WILL BE IMPLEMENTED FROM 09:00 ON THURSDAY UNTIL 06:00 ON SATURDAY

* SA'S ESKOM - HIGH PROBABILITY THAT LOADSHEDDING WILL CONTINUE OVER THE WEEKEND Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/328teCq] Further company coverage: [ ]

