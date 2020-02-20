Suspect in German shooting found dead at home: police

Berlin, Feb 20 (AFP) A suspect in two shootings in Germany that killed at least eight people was found dead at home, police said on Thursday.

"The likely perpetrator was found dead at his home in Hanau. The police special intervention forces have also discovered another body there. The investigation is ongoing. Currently there is no indication there are other perpetrators," police in the central state of Hesse said on Twitter. (AFP) AMS

