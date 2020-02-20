Left Menu
Development News Edition

Imported camels evacuated from Libya's capital after port comes under fire

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tripoli
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 18:55 IST
Imported camels evacuated from Libya's capital after port comes under fire
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Three thousand camels imported from Australia have been walked out of Libya's capital Tripoli in an overnight evacuation after the port where they arrived came under artillery fire. The camels left Tripoli's port shortly after midnight on Wednesday and were herded along a highway leading west to the city of Zawiya, some 45 km (30 miles) away, where they arrived on Thursday morning, according to a local merchant.

However, he said that a local armed group had stolen 125 of the camels as they passed through the Tripoli suburb of Janzour. A Reuters reporter saw about 20 camel herds whipping the camels into line as they left central Tripoli, with some camels trying to search for food along the side of the road. Security forces temporarily closed the road to let them pass.

The merchant said a fellow businessman from Zawiya bought the camels after hearing they were being sold off cheaply in Australia, where according to Australian media reports, thousands of camels had begun searching for scarce water in residential areas have been culled. Camels are often imported to Libya from Sudan along with goats, and camel meat is widely eaten.

Tripoli's port, which is close to the city center, was shelled on Tuesday by forces loyal to east Libya-based commander Khalifa Haftar, who has been waging an offensive to take Tripoli for more than 10 months. He has been battling forces aligned with the internationally recognized government, which is based in Tripoli.

The Libyan capital has been the scene of several rounds of fighting since former ruler Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011. The conflict has caused a sharp decline in living standards in the oil-rich nation, including power cuts and fuel shortages.

The camels would normally have been driven to Zawiya in trucks, but none were available, so the owner decided to make them walk for fear that the port would come under renewed fire. As the camels were being herded along the road, some onlookers made fun of the government, saying it was bringing in camels as a substitute form of transport because of the lack of petrol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Sharjeel Imam brought to Guwahati

Sharjeel Imam, who had allegedly raised the cut-off Assam slogans, reached Guwahati Railway station on Thursday evening, amid slogan like Desh ke gaddaron ko goli maaron saalon ko and Sharjeel Imam Murdabaad being raised by protestors prese...

UPDATE 3-Trump adviser Stone arrives with entourage at court to be sentenced

President Donald Trumps long-time adviser Roger Stone on Thursday arrived at the federal courthouse where he is set to be sentenced after being convicted on charges including lying to a congressional panel investigating Russian interference...

Take challenges as opportunities, says eminent scientist �

Hyderabad, Feb 20 PTI Equality is still a distant dream for women, and they should take challenges asopportunities, eminent scientist Tessy Thomas said on Thursday.Speaking after inaugurating She M Power Womens Conclave and Awards jointly o...

Coronavirus impact: TV prices may rise up to 10% from March

TV prices are likely to go up by as much as 10 per cent from next month as disrupted supply of open cell television panels - mostly imported from China - has resulted in a shortage of the key television component. TV panels, which account f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020